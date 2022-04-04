Tottenham top EPL scorers after beating Newcastle in 2022

Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday surpassed Newcastle United to become the highest-scoring Premier League team in 2022.
Spurs fell behind a Fabian Scheer free-kick on 39 minutes but came back strongly with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.
A 5-1 home win saw Spurs move ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting Monday at Crystal Palace.
Tottenham have the momentum behind them as they look to beat Arsenal in fourth place and a place in next season’s Champions League.
Antonio Conte’s team has won its last three games in a row and is scoring independently.
Any team in the Premier League…
