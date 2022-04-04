Tottenham top EPL scorers after beating Newcastle in 2022

Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday surpassed Newcastle United to become the highest-scoring Premier League team in 2022.

Spurs fell behind a Fabian Scheer free-kick on 39 minutes but came back strongly with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

A 5-1 home win saw Spurs move ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting Monday at Crystal Palace.


