Tottenham top EPL scorers after beating Newcastle in 2022

Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday surpassed Newcastle United to become the highest-scoring Premier League team in 2022.

Spurs fell behind a Fabian Scheer free-kick on 39 minutes but came back strongly with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

A 5-1 home win saw Spurs move ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting Monday at Crystal Palace.

Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min and Ben Davies all scored as Spurs beat Newcastle 5-1 IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Tottenham have the momentum behind them as they look to beat Arsenal in fourth place and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s team has won its last three games in a row and is scoring independently.

