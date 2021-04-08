Tottenham vs Man Utd betting offers: Get Spurs at 16/1 or Red Devils at 12/1

Tottenham welcome Manchester United to North London for Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

And bookmakers 888 Sport are offering new customers two HUGE boosts on the action with Spurs available at 16/1 or the Red Devils offered at 12/1 to collect maximum points.

888 Sport special offer: Get Tottenham at 16/1 or Manchester United at 12/1

888 SPORT: TOTTENHAM 16/1 | MAN UTD 12/1*

Contents hide 1 How to claim.. 2 Remember to gamble responsibly How to claim.. Tottenham vs Manchester United Visit the 888 Sport website using this link* Create a new account making sure you use the code 888ODDS in the Promo Code section and deposit £10 Place a maximum £5 stake on either Tottenham or Manchester United at their normal prices If you’re successful, 888 Sport will pay the original winnings as cash The bookies will then credit your account with the enhanced winnings in FREE BETS shortly after Remember, Free Bets will be valid for 7 days after credit Claim this 888 Sport special HERE* Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

To activate this amazing offer, simply visit the 888 Sport website HERE*, create a new account and deposit a minimum of £10.

Remember, you must enter 888ODDS into the promo code section.

Place up to a maximum stake of £5 on either Tottenham or Manchester United to win the top-flight showdown the normal prices shown on the website.

If you’re a winner, 888 Sport will pay the initial winnings as cash and the remainder at the enhanced price as free bets.

We’re backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to win at the enhanced price of 12/1.*

And if we’re right – you’ll receive £60 in free bets to spend on anything you like!

Free bets are granted within 72 hours and expires after seven days.

GRAND DEAL Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

BET BONUS Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

MAJOR ODDS Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

BET BOOST Grand National free bets: Claim £100 in FREE BETS with Betfair special offer

BIG OFFERS Masters 2021: Get £140 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week

TOP SIX The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six







Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*Max Bet £5 • £10 deposit using promo code • Free bets are granted within 72 hours and expires after 7 days • Free bet stakes not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time. withdrawal restrictions & full T&C’s apply Full T&C’s apply 18+ Begambleaware.org