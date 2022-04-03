Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League Updates – Spurs heading for crucial victory in European race

conte On the difficulties of making it to the top-4 in England

Tottenham will take on Newcastle today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the two teams’ first Premier League match since the international break.

Newcastle last suffered a disappointing loss to Everton but remained nine points out of trouble despite back-to-back defeats after an unbelievable unbeaten run to start 2022 under Eddie Howe.

They face a tough test traveling to north London where Spurs are facing a rollercoaster season but are still working hard to finish in the top four.

Back-to-back victories over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, one game more played, so they can afford any mistake in the race to Europe. Huh.

