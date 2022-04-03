Tottenham vs Newcastle result: Spurs beat Newcastle 5-1 to finish fourth

Tottenham knew they needed to win by a significant margin to move Arsenal to fourth place in the Premier League table. After knocking down Newcastle in the first half, Spurs bounced back after halftime and secured a resounding victory to leapfrog a Champions League spot, defeating the Magpies 5–1 to win 5–1.

Despite Tottenham vs Newcastle Spurs dominance, the first half looked to be pretty much the same game. The visitors still advanced several times through the usual suspect Allan Saint-Maximin, who won the free kick that led to the opening goal, a powerful strike from the Shar that was too hot for Lloris to handle. The Spurs soon made a comeback, with Ben Davies tossing a Son Cross into the net to end all of the first half square.

However, after the break, it was a different match altogether….