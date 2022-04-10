Tottenham win, Arsenal and Man Utd lose in race for Champions League place

Birmingham, England – Son Heung-min scored a sensational hat-trick as Tottenham took control of the race for a top four spot in the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Son’s treble and Djan Kulusewski’s strike saw Spurs three points clear of fourth place, after losing to both Manchester United and Arsenal earlier in the day.

It was the fourth win in a row and the seventh from the previous nine, making it difficult to look past Tottenham in the fight for Champions League qualification following Antonio Conte’s squad change.

A deadly front three, in which Harry Kane scored three goals, sealed the victory, but Spurs had captain Hugo Lloris to thank as well.

After Son’s third-minute opener, Tottenham were under pressure for most of the…