Tottenham Women 0 – 1 Aston Villa: Petzelberger punishes Spurs for missed opportunities

Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 1-0 Aston Villa Women in Spurs’ first game since the outbreak of Kovid at the training ground. Ramona Petzelberger’s late goal ended an evening of missed connections, dashing Spurs’ remaining Champions League aspirations, and Spurs now having an international break and another three without a game during FA Cup games. week to face.

Coach Rehan Skinner made only a few changes from March 13th Loss to Manchester City, with Jessica Naz coming on for Cho So-hyun, Ashley Neville returning to fullback after his fruitful exploits on the pitch, and Rhea Percival moving into midfield.

In the early stages of the game, Spurs looked dissatisfied and distraught, perhaps after two weeks off. Most of the starting rights of Spurs…