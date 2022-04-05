Tottenham’s May TV fixtures confirmed as dates for Arsenal, Liverpool and Burnley

Tottenham fans can start planning for May when the Premier League announces TV fixtures for the final month of the 2021/22 season. In the race to the Champions League after a two-year absence, the final four games of Spurs’ campaign will determine whether they return to Europe’s premier competition.

Title contenders Liverpool are a first for Antonio Conte’s men at Anfield in what promises to be an important game at the top of the Premier League table. Showdown on Merseyside will be played on Saturday, 7 May and will begin at 7.45 pm with the game being broadcast on BT Sport.

Following their visit to Anfield the Lillewhites come up against North London rivals Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Originally due to be played in January ahead of the Premier League…