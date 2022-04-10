Tottenham’s next six Premier League fixtures compared to Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd and West Ham

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham team took another step closer to securing Champions League football for next season with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. A visit to Villa Park saw a hat-trick from Son Heung-min, along with another goal from Dejan Kulusevski, keep them in the top four.

Although Arsenal have one game in hand, Spurs are currently three points ahead of their north London rivals, with the Lillewhites just seven matches left to play. After a few spells of struggle in the first half, Tottenham dominated the game’s big spell and secured a much-needed victory.

What was even more exciting for Tottenham was that both Arsenal and Man United, who are battling for a place in the top four, lost their matches before the match against Spurs. Conte mentioned this in his…