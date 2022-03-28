Tough loss deal to Los Angeles Lakers in crucial game at New Orleans Pelicans rally, West down 23

NEW ORLEANS – What started out as a promising weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans was slowly turning into a nightmare.

In a crucial back-to-back set against the two teams they’re battling in the Western Conference play-in race, the Pelicans lost Saturday by four points to the San Antonio Spurs, then themselves 23 to the Los Angeles Lakers. found below. on Sunday night.

But after a 41-point third quarter, the Pelicans pushed for a 116–108 victory, slipping west to ninth place with a half-game lead over the Lakers and a 1½-game lead over the Spurs.

“We made some adjustments at halftime, challenging our group to be more disciplined,” said Pelicans coach Willie Greene. “We were kind of everywhere. To his credit, he came out and punched us…