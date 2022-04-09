Toulouse vs Ulster recap: Scores and results as Ulster wins in France

Ulster pulled off a historic victory this afternoon, becoming only the second team in 15 years to beat Toulouse at home in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

Toulouse started the brighter of the two and played some generally exhilarating stuff early on, deservedly taking the lead through an early effort.

However, a red card given to Malia turned the game on its head.

Ulster controlled much of the rest of the game. Robert Balaukoune was the star of the show, scoring an impressive hat-trick.

A brilliant late effort from Toulouse reduced Ulster’s deficit to six points, and it is now on to next week’s play in Ulster.