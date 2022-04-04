Tour Championships 2022 Finals – Holder Neil Robertson beats John Higgins to win the title

that’s us

So seven matches, four deciders and one of the biggest comeback games have seen a major final to sort the title. It wasn’t bad, was it? April still isn’t spoiling you; The World Championships is starting from 16 April.

We’ll meet again, in the meantime take care.

Neil takes the trophy

It’s raining confetti as Neil holds the trophy on his head. She has 150 grand in kitty, and what season does she have; He won the English Open in November, and this year alone has won the Masters, the Players Championship and now the Tour Championship. Take a wild guess as to who will be the favorite in Sheffield in two weeks’ time.

