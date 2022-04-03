Tour of Flanders 106th edition begins: 272.5km of racing, 7 cobbled sections and 18 climbs on the menu

Pogakar is playing ‘Ronde’ for the first time, which could punish him in terms of experience on ‘Bergs’, even though the Slovenian is still able to perform a number. He will be supported by Matteo Trentin within the UAE Team Emirates team.

In Van Aert’s absence, Jumbo-Visma will depend on Tisje Benoot and Christophe Laporte. Defending champion Casper Asgreen will take a low-key quick-step alpha vinyl roster from the start of the season due to illnesses that have plagued the team. “Wolfpack” remains dangerous nonetheless, especially as it approaches this 106th edition with a sense of vengeance.

Milan-Sanremo winner Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-victorious) leads the underdog list, with Lotto Soudal Tim Wellens, Florian Vermeersch and Viktor Kampenerts, Jasper Stuven (Trek-Segafredo), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen), Tom Pidcock ( INEOS). Grenadiers), Anthony Tergis (Total Energy), Michael Walgren…