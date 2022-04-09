Tour of the Basque Country – Classification of the Sixth Stage (Queen Stage)

Saturday was the sixth and final leg of the Tour of the Basque Country (UCI World Tour). And it was Ion Izagire (Cofidis) who won this queen stage, despite her fall, which was 3.7 kilometers from the finish in Arret. As for Ramco Ivanpoel (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl), who fought well throughout the stage, he lost his yellow jersey 5 kilometers from the final summit. It was their runner-up at the start of the stage, given to Eibar, Daniel Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers), who placed his name on the winners of the 2022 Tour of the Basque Country. Martinez thus succeeds Primoz Rojic (Jumbo-Visma) who finished eighth.

Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 6 Classification

1 – ejagire ion (Cofidis) 135.7 km 3:47:07

2 – VLASOV Alexander (Bora – Hansgrohe) MT

3 – Solar Mark (UAE Team Emirates) MT

4 – Martinez Daniel Felipe (INEOS Grenadiers) MT

5 – Wingguard Jonas (Jumbo-Visma) …