Tourists run through airport blast at Mexico’s Cancun resort

Tourists scrambling as loud explosions were heard at the international airport at the Mexican resort of Cancuna

March 29, 2022, 12:17 am

MEXICO CITY – At the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday, loud explosions sent tourists scuffled.

The National Guard said in a statement that flights were suspended for about three hours after authorities received information about a shootout at the airport.

Videos posted on social media showed passengers scrambling and running from a terminal.

The guard said there was no evidence of any shots fired, adding that the explosion may have occurred when someone knocked on three free-standing vertical display stands…

