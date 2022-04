While pandemic indicators have been rising in recent weeks, a new Kodko meeting is expected on April 22. With the return of Code Orange on the table?

© Belga Image

After weeks of health carelessness, can Belgium return to a more serious management of the pandemic? According to our evening colleagues, There will be a new Consultative Committee on 22nd April. If officials had announced that they would meet after the Easter holidays to take stock of the development of the pandemic, no exact date was mentioned yet.

While the state has been living in the yellow code since March 7…