Towards the return of the orange code? A new consultative committee scheduled for April 22

Faced with a surge in cases of the coronavirus and especially hospitalizations, authorities in Belgium may decide to adopt new health measures to halt the progress of the pandemic.

For this, our leaders will gather at Le Soire on 22 April as announced by our allies.

Currently, Belgium is in the yellow and many of the measures taken in recent months were almost no longer relevant. But in the face of the progress of the pandemic, a switch to Code Orange could be on the agenda, according to Le Soir. Some experts offer the same advice, such as Erica Vlighe, president of GEMS, who are concerned.

As our colleagues point out, no decision has been taken yet and nothing on the political side has been filtered.