Towards the use of VAR in the final

According to information from RMC Sport, VAR can be used in the first European Conference league final, which will take place on 25 May. Video support is not currently used in this new contest.

The first Europa Conference League final will take place in Tirana, Albania, on 25 May. OM will have a match in the race for the new UEFA competition, following a fresh victory against PAOK Salonica (2-1) this Thursday in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Stade Velodrome. If VAR has not been used since the start of this C4, it may interfere with this final.

installation that takes time

Since the 2018–2019 season, UEFA has gradually introduced video assistance for referees. In the 2018-2019 season, VAR was introduced in the knockout matches in the Champions League. The following season, it was in effect during the phase…