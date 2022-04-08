Tower Bridge closed for 4 hours by Extinction rebels

I
xtinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic on both sides of Tower Bridge for four hours on Friday morning and hoisted a bright green banner urging the government to “end fossil fuels now”.
Activists halted traffic at around 7.30am in protest against the City of London’s “fossil fuel funding” – although the bridge has since been reopened.
Footage shared on social media showed a protester descending a bridge to hang a banner. The police later closed the busy road, leading to long queues.
XR later confirmed that two protesters were hanging from the bridge using suspension cords and that two had flared up.
One of the protesters, wearing…
Read Full News