Tower Health Celebrates National Doctors’ Day

Health System Encourages Community to Recognize Their Physician

Every day, Tower Health doctors provide life-changing service to thousands of patients seeking exceptional and compassionate care. But doctors at Tower Health care for more than just their patients. They have a special relationship with the community, seen in their commitment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their dedication to the community’s underserved, and their commitment to the health and well-being of all. Tower Health encourages the community to recognize and thank doctors for their dedication on March 30, National Doctors’ Day.

“We are fortunate to have the best and brightest physicians on the team at Tower Health,” said P. Sue Perrotty, Tower Health President and CEO. “Through their leadership and…