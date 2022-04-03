Toy Story and Seinfeld actress, Estelle Harris dies at 93

The actress was known for her range of performances such as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld And the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

Harris put a memorable stamp on his recurring role in the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld. With her loud voice and domineering attitude, she was the epitome of maternal resentment.

Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death Saturday evening in Palm Desert, California.

Viewers from all backgrounds used to tell her that she was just like her mother, harris Often said.

“She’s the mom everyone loves, even when she has a pain in her neck,” she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998.

She was born on April 22, 1928 in New York City and later grew up in the city…