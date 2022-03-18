Toyota Glanza CNG is coming to make a splash in the market, know the full details of the car’s features and mileage

new Delhi: If you are preparing to buy CNG car then there is very good news for you. Maruti Suzuki is going to introduce its car Baleno 2022 and Toyota CNG variant of its car Glanza 2022 in the market. Toyota has also confirmed this.

CNG variants will come with the current engine:

It is expected that Toyota can launch the CNG variant of its car Glanza in April 2022. It is believed that the new Glanza will give a mileage of 25 kmpl. The Glanza CNG will also get a 1197cc engine like the current model, which may have a slight difference in power and torque.

The new Glanza CNG can be offered by the company only with a manual gearbox. Currently this car is available in the market in 4 variants – E, S, G and V. The current Toyota Glanza’s starting price ranges from ₹ 6.4 Lakh to ₹ 9.7 Lakh.

The price of CNG variants can be up to 70 thousand rupees more:

It is believed that the price of CNG variants of these cars can be 60-70 thousand rupees more than the current price. The price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently available in the market starts from ₹ 6.35 Lakh to ₹ 9.49 Lakh.

Similar features have been given by the companies in both these cars. Both these cars come with a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Both these cars come with safety features:

For safety, these cars have been fitted with 360 degree camera, wireless phone charger, automatic AC, LED fog lamps, height adjustable driver seat along with 6 airbags, electronic stability program, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX child seat. Is.