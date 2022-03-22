Toyota Glanza CNG: Toyota Glanza’s CNG model will be launched soon, you will be surprised to know the mileage

new Delhi. The race for CNG cars in India’s automobile market seems to be intensifying. Maruti Baleno 2022 (Maruti Baleno 2022) The biggest rival of the car, Toyota Glanza 2022 (Toyota Glanza 2022) is going to come in CNG variant soon. Toyota itself gave this information.

According to the latest information, this Toyota car can give a mileage of 25 km in one kg of CNG. In such a situation, the cost of Delhi’s users will be around Rs 2 per kilometer. Toyota Glanza 2022 has been introduced in India last week. It has knocked with many latest and updated features-designs. However, many features look similar to the Maruti Baleno 2022 that was launched earlier this month.

Launch date not yet disclosed

Toyota can present this premium segment hatchback car in the name of Toyota Glanza E-CNG. However, the company has not yet disclosed its launch date. It is expected that it can be seen in the showrooms within a few months. The engine of the K series will be seen in this car.

Know Price and Features

Toyota recently launched its car in India. Its starting price (ex-showroom) is Rs 6.39 lakh. However, the price of CNG variants will increase and it can be costlier by about 60-80 thousand rupees in comparison to petrol.

engine and power

Both the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can generate 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque when run. Both the cars come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT gearbox option.

