Toyota Glanza preparing to launch CNG model, you will be surprised to know the mileage!

Amidst the rising prices of petrol and diesel, many car makers are offering CNG option to the customers. A few days back, Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG model of its popular sedan car DZire. Now Toyota is preparing to launch the CNG variant of its hatchback car Glanza (Toyota Glanza CNG). The launch of the CNG model of the Glanza has also been confirmed on the website of Toyota India.

engine

It is expected that the Glanza CNG can be launched in April 2022. According to the website of Toyota India, Glanza CNG will give an average of 25kmpl. The CNG variant of the car will come with the 1197cc engine found in the current variant. However, a slight difference can be seen in the power and torque of the engine of the CNG version.

The Glanza CNG will only come with a manual gearbox. Toyota Glanza comes in 4 variants – E, S, G and V. It is believed that its CNG version will come in lower and mid-spec variants. Talking about the price, Toyota Glanza currently comes between Rs 6.4 lakh to 9.7 lakh.

CNG variants can be expensive

Talking about the price, the CNG variant of this car can be 60-70 thousand rupees more expensive than the normal variant.

Baleno CNG Variants

Not only Toyota but Maruti Suzuki is also preparing to launch the CNG variant of its new premium hatchback Baleno soon. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the CNG variant of the sedan car DZire.

The Dzire CNG is available in two variants – VXI and ZXI. The ex-showroom price of the Dzire CNG VXI has been kept at Rs 8.14 lakh while the ex-showroom price of the Dzire CNG ZXI variant has been fixed at Rs 8.82 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire CNG sedan is also available on the subscription model. Maruti Suzuki has said that the monthly subscription fee for the Dzire CNG model starts at Rs 16,999.

According to the website of Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire CNG car gives a mileage of 31.12 km/kg. Now this car will compete with cars like Hyundai’s Aura CNG and Tata’s Tigor CNG in the sedan segment. With this, 1 car increased in Maruti Suzuki’s CNG portfolio. Maruti now sells a total of 9 cars with CNG version including Celerio and WagonR.