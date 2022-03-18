Toyota Glanza to get CNG Model with 25km Mileage details out | Toyota’s first car coming in CNG avatar, will become your favorite with 25kmpl mileage

BUSINESS

Toyota Glanza to get CNG Model with 25km Mileage details out

Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza are equipped with 1.2L DualJet petrol engine, which generates power of 90ps and peak torque of 113Nm.

March 18, 2022

Upcoming CNG Car : Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently launched the 2022 version of Toyota Glanza, which is based on the new age Maruti Baleno. The special thing here is that this will be the first model in Toyota to get a factory fitted CNG kit. This was indicated by the carmaker on the official website. The CNG version of the Toyota Glanza is likely to be launched in the coming months.

According to the post available on Toyota’s official website, the CNG version of the Toyota Glanza is expected to give a mileage of 25 kmpl. This hatchback will be called e-CNG. Although no changes have been made in terms of engine, the CNG version will generate less power and torque as compared to the petrol. Toyota is currently offering the new Glanza in four variants E, S, G and V, with the CNG option likely to be offered with at least two variants of the Glanza.

While the 2022 Toyota Glanza price currently starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakh, the CNG model of the car is believed to be priced slightly higher than the current model. Toyota is based on Glanza and Maruti Baleno, and most of us already know this. Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza are equipped with 1.2L DualJet petrol engine, which generates power of 90ps and peak torque of 113Nm. Both the cars are offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed manual AMT gearbox options.

Also read: Two-door electric car is coming to the country, will be smaller in size than Maruti Alto, cost only 10 lakhs!

Toyota Glanza has been introduced with many modern features, this car gets a floating style touchscreen infotainment system, which sports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, voice commands, auto climate control, cruise control, heads-up display, and 360-degree camera are included. Many of these features are introduced for the first time in the segment.

