Toyota GR Corolla is a high performance hatchback

The Corolla model has been in production since 1966 — for decades — though there have been some fun, high-performance versions of the compact car. On Thursday night in Long Beach, California, Toyota revealed the latest, the GR Corolla. With all-wheel-drive and a 300-horsepower turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, the GR is far more powerful than the standard, front-wheel-drive Corolla hatchback.

Toyota already offers the Corolla Apex sedan with a lower, tighter suspension and an optional manual transmission, but with an engine that doesn’t produce as much power compared to the regular Corolla. The GR Corolla is a more serious attempt at a performance car.

Also, it is available with only one transmission option, a six-speed manual. No automatic transmission of any kind is offered…