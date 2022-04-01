Toyota GR Corolla Revealed: 2022 Australian Launch Confirmed!

Hot hatch enthusiasts, it’s time to celebrate.

Long awaited Hardcore 220kW Toyota GR Corolla The hot hatch has been confirmed for Australia, with its first arrivals scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

If it drives with intensity to match its exaggerated, modified look, we’re in for some great…

As expected, it relies heavily on the smaller GR Yaris, using a variant of its Manic three-cylinder engine, six-speed manual gearbox and variable all-wheel drive system.

It will complement Toyota’s rich GR performance range with the GR Yaris, GR Supra and the adjacent GR86.

This would later make Big T a readymade rival to icons like the Hyundai i30 N, Volkswagen Golf R, Renault Megane RS, and a confirmed new generation Honda Civic Type R.

Here are all…