Toyota will launch cheap car with CNG variant, features are also great, know price and range

New Delhi: Recently, the 2022 Toyota Glanza (2022 Toyota Glanza) has been launched by Toyota Kirloskar Motors in the new premium hatchback segment. It has just been launched with a 1.2 liter petrol engine, Toyota is going to launch its CNG variant soon, it can come in the market next month i.e. in April.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza has been launched with many great features. Support like Toyota Connect technology and Amazon Alexa has been given in it. The ex-showroom price of the Toyota Glanza car is in the range of Rs 6.39 Lakh to Rs 9.69 Lakh.

The booking can be done on the company’s official website or any authorized Toyota dealership by paying an amount of Rs 11,000.

Engine of Toyota Glanza 2022

In 2022, Toyota Glanza Engine 1.2 liter four cylinder dual jet K12N petrol engine has been given. This engine comes with 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT transmission. This engine can generate power of 90 HP, peak torque of 113 Nm.

It also has a voice assistant

Toyota Glanza 2022 is one of those cars in India, which supports artificial intelligence Amazon Alexa. Drivers can connect their car to Alexa support devices through voice commands.

can also track car

Users can track their car with the help of Toyota Connect technology. Also the car can be locked and unlocked. Apart from this, its lights can also be turned on. Also, this important information can be checked on the screen.