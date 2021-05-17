TPG Targets $3 Billion for Second Tech Adjacencies Fund – The Wall Street Journal

Private-equity firm TPG is pitching its second technology-focused fund which provides capital to technology companies that intend to remain private for longer.

The firm is targeting $3 billion for its TPG Tech Adjacencies II LP fund, according to a document prepared for a meeting Monday of the Minnesota State Board of Investment’s investment advisory council. The board manages about $116.8 billion of retirement, trust and cash assets, including money from the state’s three major public pension systems.

If…