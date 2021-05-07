LATEST

TPMS maker Hamaton adds tech support specialist Nick Wheeker – Tire Business

WIXON, Mich. — Tire-pressure-monitoring systems (TPMS) maker Hamaton Inc. has hired Nick Wheeker as a technical support specialist, tasked with helping to sustain business growth.

Mr. Wheeker will work with the Hamaton team to provide customer support, answering calls and carrying out vehicle testing to ensure sensor coverage is up-to-date.

He formerly was an intern at automotive parts supplier Yazaki Automotive Corp., where he worked in data analysis and product validation.

“Joining a fast-growing company within an industry I love is a fantastic opportunity,” Mr. Wheeker said. “I am looking forward to gaining hands-on TPMS experience and supporting our loyal customer base.”

Jake Henderson, sales and technical support manager, said Hamaton’s success prompted the Wixon-based company, a subsidiary of Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., to expand its workforce in order “to maintain the high level of technical support our customers have come to expect. We are confident (Mr. Wheeker’s) communication skills and passion for the automotive industry will be a great asset.”


