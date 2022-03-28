Tracee Ellis Ross 2022 Oscars red carpet hairstyle

Tracee Ellis Ross is the epitome of classic style. She followed in the footsteps of her trendsetting mother, Diana Ross, and became one to be seen on the red carpet for her epic beauty and hair looks. Whether she’s donning ultra-long cornrows or swapping out her natural curls completely (her “favourite style,” she explains), Ross can be counted on for Hollywood glam. She arrived at the 94th Annual Academy Awards and rocked the red carpet a classic aesthetic with an architectural twist. She opted for a sleek hairstyle with her signature red lip. Ross and his hairstylist Marcia Hamilton spoke exclusively to ELLE for more details about their 2022 Oscars look.

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Marcia Hamilton not only helps Ross get to his…