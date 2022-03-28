Tracee Ellis Ross Is Radiant In Carolina Herrera At The Oscars

If anyone knows how to bring out glamour, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross.

black-ish The actress made a grand entrance on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards this evening. For Hollywood’s biggest night, Ross wore a stunning scarlet gown by Carolina Herrera, with a sinking plunging neckline, ruffled mermaid-style hem, and a shimmering diamond choker necklace by NIWAKA.

The actress kept her glam fresh and classic for the evening, slicking back in a sophisticated low chignon, bold brows and a matching matte red lip for her signature curls. Ross accessorised her awards show with simple pearl stud earrings and red pointed-toe pumps.

jeff kravitzGetty Images

Earlier, Ross shared a glimpse of her gown on Instagram.

