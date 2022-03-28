Tracee Ellis Ross waved in a plunging gown at the 2022 Oscars

  • Tracee Ellis Ross flaunts her super-toned arms on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.
  • The 49-year-old actress graced the event in a red Carolina Herrera dress and matching red heels.
  • To stay fit, Tracy does dance-based workouts and goes to the gym with celebrity trainer Zeenat Jenkins.

    Tracee Ellis Ross pretty much entered the 2022 Oscars. 49 years old black-ish The star graced the red carpet in a red Carolina Herrera dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and mermaid-inspired hem. Tracy paired the look with studded earrings, a diamond necklace from NIWAKA and a bold red lip.

    They also shared the pre-red carpet Post Captioned on Instagram, “Oscar, baby!”

    Tracy’s followers were loving the bold look, with one fan commenting, “That’s a dangerous dress.” another pair,…

