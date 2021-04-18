Tracy Cortez Edges Justine Kish To Split Decision Victory At UFC Vegas 24

The UFC touches down on the Apex Heart in Las Vegas as soon as once more tonight, April 17, 2021, for UFC Vegas 24, the place high middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum go to battle within the 5 spherical primary occasion.

These two had been scheduled for a 5 spherical conflict two years in the past at UFC 234, when Whittaker was the champion and Gastelum was difficult for the belt. Whittaker after all pulled out the day of the bout, however they lastly get to face off towards each other tonight, most probably for the No. 1 contendership at 185 lbs.

The second bout of the primary card, the one we’re discussing on this piece, got here within the girls’s flyweight division between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish.

Cortez got here into the bout with a document of 8-1, being on an eight-fight win streak after shedding her first skilled bout. That features a 2-0 run so far into her UFC profession.

Kish then again hasn’t had as a lot success contained in the octagon, going 2-3 so far, making it to 7-3 as knowledgeable, however she does have a victory over Nina Ansaroff, and she or he did go 22-2 in skilled kickboxing.

This was sure to be a tough bout to foretell.

Proceed studying to see how Tracy Cortez versus Justine Kish went down:

Official End result: Tracey Cortez def. Justine Kish through unanimous resolution (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Spherical 1

Kish presses ahead with heavy offense early, and makes an attempt a visit takedown after touchdown a sequence of punches and elbows. Not lengthy after nonetheless, Cortez journeys Kish and is now on high of her.

Cortez is touchdown heavy hammerfists from high place, whereas Kish is making an attempt armbars with no success.

Kish tries to rise up after her failed submission makes an attempt and first results in backside aspect management, earlier than having her again taken. Cortez locks within the physique triangle and rides the remaining minute out controlling from her again.

Spherical 2

Kish lands some good punches to start out spherical two as effectively, however permits Cortez to tie up together with her.

From her double underhooks, Cortez was in a position to shake Kish down and take her again. She doesn’t maintain her down lengthy this time although, as Kish instantly exhibits some urgency.

Kish is ready to get her kicks going because the spherical goes on later, and is having success together with her putting total. Cortez is correct there giving it proper again although, it is a very even battle so far.

Spherical 3

Kish will get over-eager and Cortez takes her down initially of spherical three. She tries to rise up shortly, however will get her again taken and eats some heavy photographs from backside turtle place.

Kish will get again to her ft, however almost will get submitted with a guillotine choke. After defending the choke, she drops Cortez with a proper hook with about 60 seconds left, and the remaining minute confirmed the 2 throwing down till the ultimate bell. What a aggressive bout this turned out to be.

