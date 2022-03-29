Trade unionists hold a train stoppage that affects all passenger and cargo services

Omar Maturano confirms train stoppage

Union La Fraternidad, led by Omar Maturano, began earlier this Tuesday with a train stoppage that affects all services, both passenger and cargo, in the country, so demand is expected to increase in the rest of public transport.

The force majeure was anticipated last week and, according to the union, it is taken The operation of the line connecting Buenos Aires and Bahia Blanca was “violated by a judicial decision to suspend, in defense of the railway industry and employment”. In addition, the union also announced a state of “alert and mobilization” in the face of “permanent attacks by rail services”.

In last Monday’s statement,…