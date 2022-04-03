Traditional ‘April 2 Parade’ draws crowds to Rio Grande

About 200 institutions and organizations from across the Rio Grande took part in the parade (Photo by Pablo Anelli)

After two years of pandemic, thousands of residents returned this Saturday to participate in the traditional “April 2 Parade” in the Fujian city of Rio Grande, with representatives from some 200 institutions paying tribute to Malvinas veterans and former fighters. , 40 years after the start of the war.

“It’s the first time I’ve gotten into the act as mayor, Malvinas is living with a very special spirit,” he told Tellum. Martin Perez, the communal head of the Rio Grande, Born and raised in this city, about 600 km from the islands.

At 11 a.m. they began to parade on Heroes of Malvinas Avenue, a central artery of the city…