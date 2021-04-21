Trae Barry, TE, Jacksonville State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The ultimate day of the NFL Draft is all the time suffering from intriguing prospects. Within the 2021 NFL Draft, a kind of gamers is Jacksonville State tight finish Trae Barry. Whereas most prospects have been targeted on draft preparation over the previous few months, Barry has been lighting it up within the 2021 FCS spring season. Can he appeal to the curiosity of an NFL workforce within the later rounds?

Trae Barry NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Tight Finish

Faculty: Jacksonville State

Present 12 months: Senior

Top: 6’6″

Weight: 235 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Trae Barry Scouting Report

Positives: Tall, angular tight finish who’s an impressive go catcher. Tracks the go within the air, adjusts to the errant throw, and makes the reception in stride. Shows focus in addition to focus, extends his palms, and constantly snatches the ball from the air. Performs quicker than his 40 time and strikes nicely concerning the area. Works blocks and shows stable energy on the level. Stays sq. and out-positions opponents from the motion.

Negatives: Lacks a fast launch off the road into go routes. Possesses a skinny body, lacks next-level energy, and struggles ending blocks. Performs to at least one pace.

Evaluation: Barry is a good finish I first observed when he was a junior in 2018. He returned to kind final fall from an harm that sidelined him in 2019 and displayed constant progress on the sphere. He must get just a little greater however has the scale and ability to develop right into a second tight finish on the subsequent stage. As of posting, it’s not but identified if Barry will enter the draft or keep for a further yr of faculty soccer in 2021.

Trae Barry Participant Profile

Barry isn’t just an intriguing 2021 NFL Draft prospect. His complete soccer journey has been removed from easy. A 6’6″ man-mountain, he was a multi-sport standout for Spanish Fort Excessive Faculty. His peak made him a pure star on the basketball court docket. Moreover, he excelled at a number of area sports activities, together with discus and javelin.

His skill to excel at many disciplines created alternatives on the soccer area. As Spanish Fort went 10-3 and gained two playoff video games in his senior season, Barry contributed from a number of positions. He noticed time at quarterback, tight finish, and vast receiver. Regardless of being unfold out everywhere in the offense, he earned first-team All-County in his last season.

With out a particular, full-time place harm Barry within the recruiting course of. A two-star recruit, he was described because the 147th pro-style quarterback within the 2017 class. Nonetheless, one have a look at his 247 Sports activities recruiting profile demonstrates the confusion as they tabbed him as a large receiver in his athletic profile. Because of this, he obtained simply 5 affords from smaller colleges and in the end selected to swimsuit up for Jacksonville State.

Barry’s faculty soccer profession at Jacksonville State

Arriving at Jacksonville State in 2017, Barry made a direct influence as a good finish. Though he’s solely credited with three begins, he noticed taking part in time in 11 video games. He demonstrated his skill to be a game-changing risk with an 80-yard landing in opposition to Liberty, the primary of his profession. Barry additionally added a 65-yard rating in opposition to Southern Missouri. Because of his spectacular performances, he earned Freshman All-American honors from Hero Sports activities and was voted second-team All-Ohio Valley.

Though he solely secured 1 landing in his sophomore season, Barry flashed his potential. Incomes first-team convention recognition, he racked up 503 yards off 32 receptions. As soon as once more, Barry demonstrated his big-play skill as he rumbled in for a 44-yard rating in opposition to Jap Illinois. Furthermore, he set career-high single-game receiving yards in opposition to Kennesaw State.

He blew that outing out of the water within the 2019 season opener in opposition to Chattanooga. He rattled off a career-high 151 receiving yards in addition to secured a 48-yard landing. Sadly, his junior season wouldn’t finish with such pleasure. Through the sport in opposition to Austin Peay, Barry suffered a season-ending harm.

As a result of disruption of the 2020 season, that threatened to be the ultimate act of his faculty soccer profession. Nonetheless, not solely did the Jacksonville State tight finish play out his senior season, he had the chance to show himself in opposition to Energy 5 opposition. In a truncated yr between the autumn and spring, Barry put up 52 receiving yards in opposition to Florida State within the season opener. Moreover, he added two 100+ yard video games to his resume as he amassed 27 receptions, 460 yards, and 1 landing.

On the time of writing, Barry was nonetheless in motion with Jacksonville State because the Gamecocks superior to the FCS playoffs.

Trae Barry’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

An enormous goal down the center of the sphere, the Jacksonville State tight finish is bound to have some suitors within the 2021 NFL Draft. Barry has proven glorious catching prowess, the power to make performs after the catch, and affords versatility, having lined up at a number of alignments throughout his collegiate profession.

Some suits for Barry within the NFL embody the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles. With a seventh-round grade from Professional Soccer Community’s Chief NFL Draft Analyst Tony Pauline, there’s each probability the Jacksonville State tight finish makes his technique to an NFL coaching camp.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You’ll be able to observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.