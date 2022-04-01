Traffic Chaos: Where to Walk to Escape the Camp of Left Wings in 9 de Julio

Demonstration of social organizations since last night Demanding more social plans, camped at 9 de Julio Avenue in front of the Ministry of Social Development, Food assistance for community kitchens and employment generation. At noon, a large column of Polo Obrero protesters completely cut off the 25 de Mayo highway and settled there until the city’s police forces managed to oust it peacefully.

They release cut off in AU. 25 May, Alt. Constitution. Wrestled for control of the road.

In order to dislodge the group, city police and infantry forces tried to negotiate with the demonstrators. “Citizens who are in front tend to back down and avoid physical contact. Citizens please…