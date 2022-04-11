Traffic disrupted in the city due to no foot march

Truckers and riders protesting rising fuel prices have blocked routes to Dublin Port, but there is no reason for traffic to be disrupted so far.

About 25 vehicles were involved in blocking the intersection of Tom Clark Bridge, formerly the East Link Bridge, and Point Village.

main traffic update

Dublin Port. disturbance around

East Link Toll Bridge Blocked

Dublin Tunnel, South Side, Congestion

Delay: Irishtown, Point Village

Traffic diverted down Sheriff Street Upper

East Wall Road roundabout blocked

Sean Moore Road Roundabout Blocked

Kildare Street Closed

The Garda Press Office said that the city’s traffic…