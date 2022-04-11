Traffic disrupted in the city due to no foot march

Truckers and riders protesting rising fuel prices have blocked routes to Dublin Port, but there is no reason for traffic to be disrupted so far.
About 25 vehicles were involved in blocking the intersection of Tom Clark Bridge, formerly the East Link Bridge, and Point Village.
main traffic update
- Dublin Port. disturbance around
- East Link Toll Bridge Blocked
- Dublin Tunnel, South Side, Congestion
- Delay: Irishtown, Point Village
- Traffic diverted down Sheriff Street Upper
- East Wall Road roundabout blocked
- Sean Moore Road Roundabout Blocked
- Kildare Street Closed
The Garda Press Office said that the city’s traffic…
