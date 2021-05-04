ENTERTAINMENT

Traffic Ramaswamy (Dead) Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Social Activist, PIL, Images

Recently, he was affected with COVID-19 (coronavirus) and admitted to Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. On May 4, 2021 (Tuesday morning), Ramaswamy, aged 86, was in ventilator support after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He passed away at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital today.

Traffic Ramaswamy Profile

Traffic Ramaswamy was born on 1 April 1934 on Tamil Nadu, India. His parents and first circle use to call him as Sampath at his early age. In 1952, Ramaswamy joined with C. Rajagopalachari and assisted him when he served as the Chief Minister of Madras state. He considers Rajagopalachari his role model even today.

Traffic Ramaswamy

At the age of 20, Ramaswamy joined Chennai’s iconic Binny Mills as a weaving master. In 1971, he retired from service voluntarily and started engaging in social activism.

Traffic Ramaswamy

Traffic Ramaswamy as Social Activist

Ramaswamy’s activism in de-congesting of major bus routes in Chennai earned him the nickname ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy. He would often be seen regulating traffic on the street or filing PILs in the court.  In 2002, he was assaulted by fish sellers, after his efforts led to banning the use of motorised fish carts, damaging his sight and his family have disowned him. He has also had his office ransacked, and papers were stolen. Initially, he started unofficially directing traffic at the city’s busy Parrys Corner. The local police were pleased with his efforts and provided him with an official identity card.

Traffic Ramaswamy

He would often file public interest litigations against illegal constructions, and corruption in the Chennai city, as he made enemies with builders, government officials, and politicians of Chennai. However, his efforts have resulted in the demolition of some illegally constructed buildings in Chennai, restrictions on motorised fish carts, de-congestion of major bus routes by banning auto rickshaws from them, and a review of lavish state funding for a feature film by arguing the money could be more properly used for development work.

Traffic Ramaswamy

In 2002, Ramaswamy was attacked and severely hurt. Ramaswamy’s wife and daughter started living separately. Their fears were not baseless. He is now living under armed police bodyguard protection for the last 14 years. In October 2013, Ramaswamy filed a PIL against the then-Chief Minister of the state of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

Living under police protection for the last 14 years, Ramaswamy is also a firebrand protester against corruption, making enemies across political parties. In October 2013, he filed a PIL against government’s move to acquire Veda Nilayam, Jayalalitha’s house, for building a memorial using public funds.

Traffic Ramaswamy

Recently, the Tamil film industry started to make his success story as a movie to inspire the people. Director Vicky is making a film about this life and achievements, the film titled as Traffic Ramasamy. The film shoot started around Chennai in December 2017 with S.A. Chandrasekhar as a lead role.

Traffic Ramaswamy Biography

Name K. R. Ramaswamy
Real Name K. R. Ramaswamy
Nickname Traffic Ramaswamy
Profession Former Millworker, Active public interest litigator, Social Activist
Date of Birth 1 April 1934
Age 86 (as of 2021)
Father Name Yet to be Updated
Mother Name Yet to be Updated
Height Yet to be Updated
Weight Yet to be Updated
Zodiac Sign / Sun Sign Yet to be Updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be Updated
Hobbies Reading Books and Social activism
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
Married Yes
Wife Name Yet to be Updated
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

