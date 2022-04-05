Tragic details at Wentworth Falls, landslide with girl’s lonely 90-minute trek after accident in Blue Mountains

Five members of a British family on holiday in Australia have been revealed as victims of a horrific landslide in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Crews recovered the bodies of a 49-year-old father and his nine-year-old son on Tuesday morning after they were killed after a landslide on the Wentworth Falls walking track at around 1.30 pm on Monday.

A 50-year-old mother and 14-year-old second son are battling for life in the hospital, while the couple’s 15-year-old daughter miraculously survived the injury.

It is understood that the distraught girl made a desperate call for help before being treated for shock by paramedics and made a one-and-a-half-hour trek back along the hiking track without her…