Tragic irony: KPIX News reporter looted while reporting on theft – TMT Daily

It is always strange when the people reporting on the news make the news themselves. In the world of true crime, there are many cases involving news anchors at the center of their own crimes. A KPX News reporter in San Francisco found himself in the midst of his emergency. Ironically throughout the situation, he was robbed while reporting on the robberies.

So why would a KPIX news reporter be robbed? Who thought that was a good idea? Will the robber ever be caught? Is the reporter okay? When we get the slightest news, we dive into the latest flashy case very real For the people who live behind the desk.

What happened?

KPIX News reporter Don Ford was preparing Residents interview about a series Car break-ins around the Twin Peaks area. Then four men boarded a luxury white sedan and got out of the car. One of them took out the gun and told Ford that he was taking a KPX news camera. Ford did what he was about to do, describing the situation.

“My whole thought at the moment was ‘keep calm. Let’s not provoke this guy. He’s got a gun. Not me. So you take the camera. It’s yours, mate.'” Good move. Always give that to the robber Do what they want and hope it can be retrieved later. No item is worth your life here, people. Also, the camera, like many expensive devices, had a tracking chip in it.

Police were able to retrieve the KPIX news camera later on Wednesday. There are currently no arrests in relation to the theft. City Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said on Twitter, “We need to adequately resource public safety agencies, adopt better strategies to prevent repeat offenders, and make it clear that San Francisco is not a place that you can commit crimes And can put people’s lives at risk. ”

Things like this happened before?

KPIX News is not the first news station to have committed a crime against their personnel when they were reporting a story. The most infamous case in use is the murder of Allison Park and Adam Ward, a reporter and cameraman, respectively. They were interviewing the director of the local Chamber of Commerce on a story in 2015 when the trio was shot. Ward and Park died on the spot.

The gunman ended up being a former reporter for his news station, which was fired in 2013 for disruptive conduct. He even uploaded a first-person video of his crime to the Internet, which was taken down. after that? It was a five-hour manhunt that ended with him shooting himself and dying in a hospital.

Of course, this is an extreme example of what could have happened to KPX News reporter Don Ford. Some disturbing crimes have been caught in the news Progress over the years.

what happens now?

The police conduct their investigation and see what unfolds. We are willing to bet that Ford had the witness details of the four men. There is always a chance that fingerprints were left behind on camera. Better yet, perhaps the group filmed themselves. After breaking the law, criminals have made stupid things. Or even before breaking the law, but it is not beyond the scope of possibility.

Whether or not Don Ford will be doing field reporting alone for some time remains to be seen. I am trying to join a pair or a group. There is not Always outnumbered, But it can scare people.

–

Do you think the KPX news robbers will ever be caught? Do you know about other crimes committed on-air? Share in the comments below.

