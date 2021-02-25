Trailer Talk: RK Naidu’s Mubarak Mubarak – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Sagar, who rose to fame with the role of RK Naidu in the popular serial Mowgli Reklu, made his debut as the lead actor with the film Siddharth. Now, he is coming up with a romantic comedy, titled Mubarak Mubarak. The trailer of this film is from some time ago.

Shaadi Mubarak seems to be the story of two people who founded Pelli Chopulu in a cab. While the lead actor is a shy NRI, the heroine played the role of a vocal modern girl. How the relationship between the two erupts could be the craze of the film. On paper, the story seems simple and it has to be seen how the makers convinced it.

Directed by Padmashree, the film stars Drish Raghunath as the lead. The film also features prominent actors like Rahul Ramakrishna, Hema, Banerjee, Aditi Maikal and Ajay Ghosh. The film is produced by Dil Raju. It is set to hit the screens on 5 March.

