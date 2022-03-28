This Tuesday, March 29, a series of demands “in defense of the railway industry and jobs” will lead to a nationwide train strike. I know the details.





this is Tuesday 29 March there will be one nationwide train stop What It will affect the service of almost the whole country, The move was announced by train conductor association and it’s in “Protecting Industry and Jobs”, I know the details and which lines will not work.







Train stop for tomorrow 29 March: Which lines will not work?

The train stops…