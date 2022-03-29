Train stop today, March 29: Which lines does it affect and for how long?

As of this Tuesday, March 29, almost all train lines are out of operation. I know from what time the strike will be and how long it will last.

From today, Tuesday 29 MarchTrain Drivers Union unites nationwide train stopwhich which Affects almost all lines in the country Transport of both passengers and goods. Let me know when the remedy will start and how long it will last.

Train stop today, March 29: How long will this measure last?

Train strike called by train drivers union This…