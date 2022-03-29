Trains stop: “We have the eggs we need to stop the railway”, exclaims Maturano

Guild of fraternity which brings the workers together Rail lines across the country A national strike began this Tuesday with a 24-hour suspension of the provision of services “in defense of the railway industry and employment”.

“We have the necessary balls to stop the train,” the national secretary of the Train Drivers’ Union said today. Omar Maturano, in conversation with Eduardo Feynman minutes before the meeting with the Ministry of Labor.

they mature lifting position train stop today tuesday that the Minister of Transport, alexis warrior, give them Solution” for your claims.



Train Stop: What’s the Claim?

“One hundred workers don’t know whether they will get jobs tomorrow or not. The struggle is due to the fact that the journey from Constitution to Baha…