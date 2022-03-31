Trans Day of Visibility 2022: LGBTQ centers work to support trans and non-binary Pennsylvanians

Each year, International Transgender Day is observed on 31 March, a day that some celebrate with joy, while others with quiet reverence. who got lost And for the adversity transgender and non-binary persons have to face.

In Statement Released Wednesday, President Joe Biden officially declared March 31 Transgender Visibility Day in the United States, calling on Americans “to join forces in raising the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our nation and support all transgender, gender non-transgender people.” To work towards eliminating discrimination against conformity”. , and non-binary people – and all people.”

Below are two LGBTQ centers based in Pennsylvania working to end discrimination and support transgender and non-binary individuals…