LATEST

Transact to host virtual town hall on back-to-school prep, tech for social distancing – CR80News

Transact to host virtual town hall on back-to-school prep, tech for social distancing

Free event May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

10 May, 2021

Campus transaction and payment solutions provider, Transact, will host a virtual town hall discussion covering students’ safe return to campuses and using technology in innovative ways to facilitate social distancing and limit person-to-person interactions.

Executives from Tufts University, Grand Canyon University, and Georgia Institute of Technology will all share their experiences during the “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing” event.

The town hall event is free to attend and will take place on May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Institutions regularly look for unique ways to serve students, and the pandemic has increased complexity by introducing the need to adhere to social distancing requirements and to limit person-to-person interaction. This virtual town hall discussion involves a panel of experienced campus leaders who will share how they have used technologies, like Transact’s mobile ordering, to serve students and faculty while maintaining social distancing.

Panel members include:

  • Melody Vuong Chau, Associate Director, Retail & Catering, Tufts University
  • Tamra DeSanti, Campus Technology Operations Manager, Grand Canyon University
  • Karla Gibson, Senior Manager, IT Service Delivery, Georgia Institute of Technology

The panel will cover a number of topics, including:

  • Key considerations before implementing and adopting a mobile ordering operation.
  • Best practices and key strategies for implementing mobile ordering on your campus.
  • Unique uses of mobile ordering beyond campus dining operations.

Registration is now open for those interested in joining the Virtual Town Hall Discussion: “Preparing for Back to School with Transact Mobile Ordering – A Powerful Tool to Enforce Social Distancing.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top