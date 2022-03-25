Transgender athletes ‘without a doubt’ have unfair advantage – Sonia O’Sullivan

World champion and Irish Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan says transgender people “undoubtedly” have an unfair advantage in sport.

She was speaking after American swimmer Lia Thomas won the 400-yard freestyle relay last week.

Ms Thomas competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s team for three years, before transitioning and moving to the women’s team.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to recognize the victory.

Mr DeSantis said he believes the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is “trying to undermine the integrity of the competition”.

She also said that runner-up Olympic silver medalist Emma Weynt was the winner of the event.

Sonia told the hard shoulder This is not a fair playing field.

“It’s in the realm of the game at the moment – but it’s something that…