Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges disqualified to race in women’s event

British Cycling has announced that transgender cyclist Emily Bridges is ineligible to race in the women’s event at this weekend’s British National Omnium Championships.
Bridges was due to compete against five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenney in the Derby on Saturday with a star-studded arena.
The 21-year-old was granted entry under British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.
But now British Cycling says it has been informed by the union Cycliste Internationale that Bridges is not eligible to compete.
