Transmission Alley – Does it save Wellington commuters’ time?

Transmission Alley, Wellington’s major new four-lane motorway, officially opened to the public on Thursday morning – after nearly two years late and plagued by numerous setbacks.

The 27-km-long road, which connects the capital to the Kapiti Coast and its link roads, was blessed during an official opening ceremony yesterday before allowing drivers on it.

It has been gifted the new name of Te Ara Nui O Te Rangihata by Ngati Toa.

Sadly, it didn’t take long for the first speeding ticket to be issued. According to an NZTA spokesperson, this happened before 8.15 a.m. today.

‘Save 10 Minutes’

The motorway had become the subject of growing frustration due to delays and rising costs, which led to calls for an investigation and the government to step in.